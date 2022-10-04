Tips to make your clothes last longer

Having a beautiful set of clothes, shoes, and accessories can be amazing if you know how best to take care of them.

It can be quite painful when you get an expensive set of clothes that don’t last you for a long period of time. Most of the time, this can be a result of our negligence, indifference, and a lack of proper understanding of how best to take care of our clothes.

When you have appropriate knowledge on how to care for your clothes, they are better able to last you longer.

In order to help you make your clothes last longer, here are some tips to take note of.

1. Buy quality clothes

One of the reasons your clothes will never last is when you keep on buying clothes of lesser quality.

If a piece of clothing is made of low-quality material, it definitely wouldn’t last no matter how hard you try. But when you are intentional about getting quality wear, you definitely have little or nothing to worry about with regard to how long they will last.

Getting durable and quality clothes will save you money in the long run. And it is important to bear in mind that quality clothes are not cheap, so you have to be ready to pay the price which in this case is your hard-earned money.

Here is how you can identify real designer from fake designer wears

2. Read and follow the care label

Have you ever noticed a white or black label on the back of your clothes, especially the readymade ones? Do you even know the reason these labels are attached to your clothes? Do you even think it is right to follow the instructions on these labels with regard to the care of your clothes?

These labels are known as care labels and they are meant to guide you on how best to care for your clothes.

Another way for you to make your clothes last longer is by reading and following the instructions on the care label attached to them. When you do this, you have a proper understanding of how best to care for your clothes appropriately.

Try to follow the care label attached to your clothes and see them last longer.





3. Sort your laundry

If you’re thinking of ways to make your clothes last longer, then you should sort your laundry before washing.

The idea of washing all your clothes together without sorting them is one of the reasons your clothes do not last long.

To make your clothes last longer, ensure you sort your clothes according to their colours and textures.

Keeping your dark and light clothes separate will stop colours from bleeding and clothes from becoming dyed.

Keeping delicate materials separate from heavy materials such as jeans will save your clothes from being damaged while washing, thus, making your clothes last longer.

4. Wash less

Do you wash your clothes after each use? If, yes, then this act is a major reason your clothes will not last long regardless of how expensive they are, and their quality.

Washing your clothes after each use is harmful to your clothes, even though you want to keep them clean. There are instances where you do not need to wash your clothes after use. A simple air drying process in such a case is most appropriate.

There are certain clothes that you can wear three to four times before washing.

To determine if you should wash your clothes or not, you should ask yourself the following questions: Is it dirty or stained? Does it smell bad? If it looks and smells okay, wear it again. The less you wash your clothes, the longer they last.

5. Handle with care

Washing your clothes without care or over scrubbing your clothes only makes your clothes wear out on time.

If you intend on making your clothes last longer, then you must handle them with care. You don’t just use any kind of detergent or soap you see around in washing your clothes. You need to get soaps that are gentle on fabrics and that preserve the quality and colour of your clothes.

It is important that you know that different fabrics require different methods of care. The way you handle jeans material is not the same way you should handle sequin material.

It is also worthwhile to note that you should also embrace the process of air drying your clothes and hanging them after each use.

As much as you spend on looking good and wearing nice clothes, it is also important that you pay adequate attention to the care of your clothes. You don’t just want to throw your money down the drain as a result of improper knowledge of how to care for your clothes.

You can also check out how to make your shoes last longer

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE