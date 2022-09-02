Seven tips to make your shoes last longer

Good shoes are said to always take an individual to good places. Shoes are a great compliment to one’s wear. Having a beautiful pair of footwear to match one’s outfit has a way of influencing one’s esteem and body carriage.

How long footwear will last is dependent on the quality of material used in its making, usage, and maintenance by the user.

Your footwear can last as long as you want them to if you adhere to certain tips.

In order to help ensure the longevity of your footwear, here are seven tips that you can follow to make your footwear last longer.

1. Go for quality

Quality foot wears most times do not come cheap. To make your shoes last longer, you must be willing to pay the price for quality shoes.

The reason some of our shoes do not last is that we go for quantity rather than quality. It is best to get one quality pair of shoes than to get six shoes that are of no quality or lesser quality.

You should always bear in mind when buying your shoes that it is not about the number of shoes you have but the quality that matters.

If you truly want to make your shoes last longer, you must be willing to invest your money in them.

2. Air them properly and regularly

Wearing shoes exposes them to a certain level of humidity and moisture. In order to ensure the longevity of such footwear, you need to properly and regularly air them.

It’s best to expose the shoes to natural air and sunlight rather than dry them through the use of an electric fan.

When you properly and regularly air your shoes, you increase their life span.

3. Wear them properly





The habit of wearing our shoes halfway, especially for those in offices or other administrative settings that require official dressing, is one of the factors that damage our shoes easily.

If you want to air your feet while at work, you should rather change to a flip flop or fashionable slippers rather than wear your shoes half way.

When we consciously decide to wear our shoes the right way, we will help them last longer.

4. Avoid exposing your footwear to dust

Our footwear get exposed to dust as a result of where we store or keep them. This is another factor that gets them damaged easily.

To properly store your shoes and ensure they last longer, you should make sure that wherever you are storing them are free from dust.

Most footwear if not all come with either a bag, nylon or carton in which they were packaged from the factory.

We oftentimes dispose of these bags after getting our foot wears but this should not be so because they are meant to help keep our foot wears from dust or moisture.

5. Care for your shoes appropriately

Our shoes are not meant to be treated with less care. Just like the way we care for every other accessory, our foot wears should also be properly cared for.

Those that should be washed after use should be washed, while those that need to be polished should also be polished.

Also, ensure that all your shoes are kept in a cool and dry place.

6. Rotate your footwears

There is always a favourite shoe that we all have. If we are given the opportunity, we can continue to rock this footwear day in day out.

Doing this to particular footwear, in the long run, is not good as this will only hasten the process of such footwear getting damaged.

In order to ensure the longevity of your footwear, make sure that you rotate the use of your footwear regularly.

7. Get your exact size (don’t take a size smaller than yours)

By all means, resist the urge to get shoes that are smaller than your size. Some shoes can be so beautiful that you just want to have them and the available sizes might be one or two numbers smaller than your actual size.

Getting these shoes and trying to force them in whenever you want to wear them out will only shorten the lifespan of such wear. This is because you are stretching the material beyond its elasticity level.

To ensure your shoes last longer, endeavour to buy your exact size.

Shoes are a great addition, giving you the confidence and carriage you deserve. Your shoes deserve as much care as you can give since the attention and care you give to them are a great factor in determining how long they will last.

Ensure you care for your shoes appropriately.

