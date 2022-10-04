Five healthy alternatives to soft drinks

Soft drinks also known as carbonated drinks or soda have become what I refer to as “a necessary evil” in today’s world.

Nearly every individual takes at least a bottle of soft drink within a week, while some individuals can’t do without a bottle of soft drink within a day.

There might be no health effects when soft drinks are taken minimally, but an increased intake of soft drinks poses great health risks. These include, but are not limited to, belching and heartburn increased risk of obesity, poor nutrition, reduced bone strength, type 2 diabetes, and weight gain.

There are quite a number of healthy alternatives that can replace the intake of soft drinks in our daily diet. These alternatives not only offer us the sweetness and satisfaction that soft drinks offer, but they also provide us with a lot of health benefits.

Instead of taking soft drinks, here are healthy alternatives to go for.

1. Fruit juice

Fruit juice combines a variety of fruits and their nutritional value in a single gulp. Taking fruit juice in place of soft drinks is the way to go if you are indeed conscious and intentional about your health.

According to harkin.in, the health benefits associated with taking fruit juice include:

hydration of the body great sources of vitamins and minerals lower calories high in antioxidants reduced inflammation detoxification of the body and improved general wellness of the body healthy skin, etc.

With all the health benefits associated with drinking fruit juice, I feel you have more than enough reason to ditch soft drinks henceforth.

2. Chapman

A new alternative to soft drinks that is taking over the nation now is Chapman.

Chapman is a nonalcoholic cocktail drink made from a mixture of lemon, orange, Fanta, sprite, grenadine, and cucumber. It is traditionally served with ice cubes and a few slices of cucumber.

As a result of the various fruits used in making this drink, you are guaranteed greater health benefits when compared to taking carbonated drinks.





When the next urge comes for you to have a soft drink, a Chapman is a better and healthier option.

3. Milk

Another healthy alternative you should go for instead of taking soft drinks is milk.

This evergreen product, in its various forms, has been proven over the decades to be a good source of nutrition for the body. Instead of taking soft drinks, you can opt for liquefied milk, either served warm or chilled.

According to healthline.com, below are the health benefits of taking milk:

It is packed with nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamin D, potassium, riboflavin, etc. A good source of quality protein It benefits bone health Helps prevents weight gain, etc.

4. Yoghurt

Another healthy alternative you can opt for instead of soft drinks is yoghurt.

Is it the creamy taste and the refreshing feeling that you get when served with a chilled yoghurt? I will go for a bottle of yoghurt a thousand times over a bottle of soft drink.

In order for it not to seem like I am imposing my choice on you, below are the health benefits of taking yoghurt according to healthline.com:

It is rich in important nutrients like calcium, vitamin B, phosphorous, magnesium, etc. It is high in protein Some varieties may benefit digestive health It may strengthen your immune system It may benefit heart health, etc.

The cool thing about yoghurt is that it comes in a variety of flavours. Why not try one today?

5. Smoothies

A smoothie is a thick and creamy beverage made from a variety of ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, yoghurt, seeds, nuts, juice, and milk or water placed in a blender until a smooth concoction is obtained.

Smoothies are an amazing healthy alternative to soft drinks as a result of the health benefits they offer.

According to nutritionrealm.com, the health benefits of drinking smoothies include:

It increases your intake of minerals, vitamins and fibres It encourages healthy gut flora and may help improve digestive health It boosts your immune system May aid weight loss when used as a meal replacement or in place of an unhealthy snack Helps lower the risk of obesity and cardiovascular disease Helps promote healthy skin and nails, etc.

You know I love you and I am always concerned about your health. Switch to these healthy alternatives instead of soft drinks and I am sure you will be glad you did.

