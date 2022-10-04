NiMET, HEDA, others supply farmers with climate information for efficient farming

FARMERS have been told adhere strictly to climate information in order to record a very good yield and reduce post-harvest loss.

Making the call was the Assistant General Manager, Climate Services at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Mr Oyegade Adeleke, while speaking on the sidelines of a one-day mid-season interaction workshop for agriculture stakeholders put together by HEDA Resource Centre in collaboration with Oxfam in Nigeria and the Nigerian Meteoroligical Agency (MiMET) as well as the Panafrican African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), in Ibadan the Oyo State capital recently.

Adeleke noted that:”Farmers must adhere to climate information, they should use climate information. It has been proven that climate information can increase your yield by more than 35 percent. This means, it can increase your profit by more than 35 percent.

“If you are making a profit of N50,000 before, it can become almost N75,000. And it minimises your risk completely. Farmers should consider using climate change optimally, they should try as much as possible to get climate information, use it as prescribed and they will never regret doing it.”

Mr. Arigbabu Sulaimon of the HEDA resource centre Lagos said: “Agriculture is evolving and it is based on science and knowledge and we cannot continue to do things the way our fore fathers did it then because things have really changed and because we have more mouths to feed these days than those days. These days we have less land to farm, beside our climate is changing on daily basis and farmers needs knowledge otherwise they will run into problems.”

One of the farmers who participated in the worksshop while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, stated that he and otrher farmers had been educated earlier in the year on how to make use of climate information given to them for planting and that they have come back to review and share their experience on the farm.

He noted that:”I can say that all the information given to us early this are accurate. It really helped us during our planting season, the information assisted us in no small measure and I thank all those involved for the opportunity.”

