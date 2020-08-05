Tips for Getting the Best Mortgage Rates

Getting your own home is a journey. Several factors have to be considered in the first place. You’d have to know how much house you can afford, how qualified you are, and many more. It is very easy to get clogged with the excitement of getting a new home and forget the fact that you need to think about your mortgage rate.

Getting a good rate on a mortgage requires that you consider a few things. The whole process of getting a rate goes beyond your credit score, or mere comparison of your prospective lenders. You have to take some other factors into cognizance.

Embarking on a journey to getting a home loan can be confusing and exhausting for prospective homebuyers but with the tips to be mentioned in the next few paragraphs, the process should be way easier.

Apart from the rates of your mortgage, it is important to know these tips to set yourself up to get your mortgage application. Ideally, there are things every lender would consider before giving up loans: your credit scores, your income (also employment), and assets. These three things are key, and borrowers are usually advised to get them right before embarking on getting a mortgage.

One might wonder: why it is necessary to consider certain factors before going for your mortgage? Well, truth is, the terms and conditions of your mortgage matters in that the interest rates, type of mortgage, and the time provided for repayment can have a great impact on how much is spent on a general note.

Check your credit

Have a good credit score. Your credit score will play a huge role in boosting your lender’s confidence in you. No lender will give you a loan if they know that you would never payback. A lender will use your credit score as a determinant for your worthiness of the loan you are asking for. And more often than not, the most confident your lender is in your credit score, the lower the rate they will offer you.

Set a budget

There are many mortgage calculators online, you can get one and determine how much house you can afford. In your budget, do ensure to include that you pay maintenance costs, property taxes, furnishing and utilities, homeowners insurance, and many more. Knowing how much to pay for these, would help and impact this amount you’ll spend at the end of the day.

Shop around

When scouting for a mortgage, you do not just jump at anyone. Keep an open mind, because there is, and will always be a better rate out there. You might get a better interest rate from the second offer than you would from the first offer. Look around, do not just grab a loan from the very first company you talk to.

If you are not knowledgeable in this area, you could contact a mortgage broker. Mortgage brokers can help you browse through a multitude lender, and get you the best rate. Also, they have a wider knowledge than the average home buyer in terms of the interest rate.

Variable rates mortgages are lower compared to fixed-rate loans, likewise, short-term mortgages are better than long-term loans. A broker would know this.

Get your documents ready

Before meeting with the lender, get the documents needed ready, some of the documents include a credit report, tax returns, two forms of ID, proof of current property owned. Having these documents ready would show a level of seriousness, and could even get you a lower rate.

Build an employment record

You need mortgage pre-approval to qualify for a mortgage. Lenders would rather go for a stable employee, than an entrepreneur. They have more confidence in you if you can show at least two years of steady employment and income especially if it is from the same employer. So, if you want to get that mortgage, start with your employment record. How qualified are you?

Down payment

Lenders do not like to take too much risk. As a borrower, you should pay a down payment. A down payment is an initial payment made when something is bought on credit. It is an upfront partial payment for your mortgage. As a borrower, you are advised to pay at least 20% of the total cost as a down payment, because this can land you a better (that is lower) interest rates.

The implication of your down payment being less than 20% is that you will be required to pay a mortgage default insurance fee which will increase the total amount you spent. So, the sooner you can make a down payment of 20% or above and reduce your total mortgage to 80% or less, the sooner you can do away with mortgage insurance, thereby reducing your monthly fee.

Lock in your rate

The closing process can take weeks or even months, and within this period the rates can fluctuate to your disfavour. As a borrower, you are advised to lock in your rates after signing the home purchase agreement and securing your loan. Sometimes, this might come with a fee but again, it will be to your advantage if the rates rise.

Location

The location of the property you’re about to buy is key, too. Luxurious areas of your country would allow for jumbo mortgages. In those cases, the rates will be lower than if the borrower got big a loan. Purchasing a home in a rural area can also have a unique impact on making a chance regarding your loans.

So, there you have it! Amazing tips to help you get the best mortgage rate as you embark on that journey to getting your own home. Again, you need to understand the essence of these tips, to have a good knowledge of what you are about to get into.

Getting a good mortgage rate involves knowing some of these things, and many more. As a borrower, you are advised to read more on this, and get as much knowledge as you can!

