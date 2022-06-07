Tinubu to APC delegates: I am your most formidable candidate

Former Lagos State governor and presidential aspirant, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give him the opportunity to emerge as the presidential candidate of the party. Addressing gathering of the party leaders and delegates at Eagles Square venue of the party’s convention, Tinubu described himself as the most formidable among the 23 aspirants. Reading from a prepared speech entitled: “Our Encounter With Destiny”, the APC chieftain recalled his achievements as Lagos State governor where he turned the state into the fifth largest economy in Africa.

He said: “As President Buhari has said, our party’s objective must be to triumph in next year’s election at all levels. The candidate you select must deliver victory in the national elections and have the personal gravity and national recognition to pull us to victory in state and local elections as well. He must instill a sense of victory and confidence.

“Moreover, the candidate must unite Nigerians of all walks of life, from all parts of the country. He must have the experience, leadership, knowledge, and extensive personal contacts to steer a diverse, complicated Nigeria through this challenging period in a dynamic world.

“The other candidates are all good men. But I sincerely believe I am the person this moment calls for.





“I have the experience. I led the transformation of Lagos from a dangerous, unwelcoming place in 1999 to a clean, safe, and vibrant place and the 5th largest economy in all of Africa. I am a serious man with a serious purpose and I will use all that I know and all of my abilities to the benefit of the people.

“I am a unifying leader. I have constructed a formidable political structure, one that has delivered electoral victory after electoral victory. I do not now put myself forward because I think this nomination is my due. I step forward because I believe I can lead our party towards its brightest future.

“I have the expertise. My record of corporate leadership, my financial expertise and my experience as an executive governor make me unique among the aspirants; giving me the requisite skills to accelerate progressive reforms that will change the face of the national economy.

“I cannot, on this day, talk of a bright and prosperous future without also declaring my determination to fight terrorism and insecurity to the very end. I mourn the lives already lost and vow to do everything possible to ensure justice and forever erase terror from our land.

“Today you decide our presidential nominee. Let it be the man who can best articulate a vision of progress and development then implement it. Let us always honour the promise the APC made to Nigeria.

“I humbly ask that you nominate me as the party’s presidential candidate. Together we shall forge an even better party and a greater Nigeria. “