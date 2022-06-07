Akpabio, Amosun step  down for Tinubu

Immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the race.

The former Akwa-Ibom State governor appealed to delegates from the state to give their votes to another aspirant and former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “I plead with the 99 delegates from Akwa-Ibom State to give their votes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “





Senator Akpabio commended the 13 Northern Governors who insisted on power shift for their sincerity and patriotism.

He said he was convinced that the former Lagos State governor would improve on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Also his presentation, former Ogun State governor and Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, equally commended the Northern Governors. The former Ogun State governor also withdrew from the race and appealed to delegates to give their votes to Tinubu.