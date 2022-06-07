Akpabio, Amosun step  down for Tinubu

Latest NewsTop News
By Taiwo Amodu-Abuja
Immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant,  Senator Godswill Akpabio,  on Tuesday  announced his withdrawal from the race.
The former Akwa-Ibom State governor appealed to delegates from the state to give their votes to another aspirant and former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
He said: “I plead with the 99 delegates  from Akwa-Ibom State to give their votes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “


Senator Akpabio commended the 13 Northern Governors who insisted on power shift for their sincerity and patriotism.
He said he was convinced that the former Lagos State governor would improve on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
Also his presentation, former Ogun State governor and Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, equally commended the Northern Governors. The former Ogun State governor also withdrew from the race and appealed to delegates to give their votes to Tinubu.

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Latest News

Safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility for safer living-Bauchi…

Latest News

Men of integrity missing in Nigeria’s political system ― Anglican Bishop

Latest News

Constituents storm APC secretariat to celebrate Akande-Sadipe’s emergence as…

Latest News

APC Convention: The best doesn’t have to get the prize, says  National Chairman

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More