I have capacity to consolidate on Buhari’s achievements, says Senate President

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration achievements had made the task of whoever picked the APC ticket an easy one, urging delegates to consider his stewardship as an experienced parliamentarian and give him their votes.

He said this while giving his speech as an aspirant for the president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress during its convention held at the Eagle Square on Tuesday.

According to him: “We are proud of your achievements in the last seven years. The APC will always be strong because you have started on a very strong pedestal.