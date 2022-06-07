I have capacity to consolidate on Buhari’s achievements, says Senate President

By Femi Osinusi
President of the Senate,  Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration achievements had made the task of whoever picked the APC ticket an easy one, urging delegates to consider his stewardship as an experienced parliamentarian and give him their votes.

He said this while giving his speech as an aspirant for the president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress during its convention held at the Eagle Square on Tuesday.

According to him: “We are proud of your achievements in the last seven years. The APC will always be strong because you have started on a very strong pedestal.
“I  am running for the office because this party has been built around ideals that all of us share.
“Delegates, I appeal to you to look very closely and ensure that we elect someone who will ensure that our achievements so far are consolidated.
“Having served at both chambers of parliament, I am eminently qualified to run for the office of president. In advanced countries, the best democracies are run by parliamentarians. If you elect me, I will improve on the achievements of the president.”

