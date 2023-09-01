President Bola Tinubu has terminated the appointment of Dr Bashir Gwandu, as the substantive Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The action came barely three months after he was appointed into office by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in May this year.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Tinubu has approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new EVC/CEO of the agency.

The president is the Chairman of the Governing Board of NASENI.

The statement said by this appointment, Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

It stated that Halilu is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

“The tenure of Dr Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated.

“By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect,” the statement declared.

Gwandu had taken over the helms of the agency following the expiration of the 10-year tenure of five years each of the former EVC/ CEO of the Agency, Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna in April 2023.

