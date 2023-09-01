Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman has disbursed the sum of N11 million as a palliative to his constituents in Ningi Local Government Area (LGA) to cushion the effects of the economic hardship being faced all over the country.

The palliative is part of his efforts to always reach out to his people, especially at times of need coupled with the hard impact of the removal of the subsidy on fuel.

Speaking during the disbursement of the money which took place at the Ningi Local Government PDP Secretariat, on Friday, the Speaker said that he was deeply concerned about the current economic hardship being experienced in the Country due to the removal of fuel subsidy and increasing inflation, thus he decided to take succour to his Constituency so as to cushion the effects.

The Speaker who sympathised with the people of Ningi Central Constituency and the State at large on the difficult economic situation in the Country, reaffirmed his determination to always offer helping hands to people, especially at the time of need.

He said that it is his leadership ideology to empower people and help the needy, hence the reason for his prompt intervention to help the people of Ningi Central Constituency who entrusted him to be their representative.

Abubakar Suleiman who noted that he cannot cover every indigene of the Constituency, however, assured women and other groups that he will continue to come up with welfare and empowerment programmes so that the majority of the constituents will benefit.

According to him, the total amount of N11 million is earmarked for disbursement in which beneficiaries were drawn from party Executives, political groups, campaign organisations and polling units will receive N20,000 and N10,000 each.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ningi Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Mato commended the Speaker for the kind gesture which he said comes at the right time when such gestures are urgently needed.

He said that the disbursement of the cash by the Speaker has further proven the fact that the people of Ningi Local Government have made the right choice by voting for PDP candidates during the 2023 general election.

While urging them to continue supporting PDP, policies and programmes of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, the Chairman urged people to continue praying for the Speaker and all leaders so that they will continue to bring more dividends of democracy.

Also speaking during the event, the Ningi Local Government Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Alhassan Muhammad said that the Speaker has made them proud because of his concern for the plight of his people.





The Party Chairman who spoke through Alhaji Bala Gwadabe Nasaru, said that what the Speaker is doing in Ningi is a testament to the quality of all elected officials from PDP.

He urged other government officials from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, to learn from the Speaker by extending helping hands to their people as the economy bites harder all over the Country as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

