A former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the recent coup in Gabon saying he is happy with the military junta in the Central African country.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported the military in Gabon on Wednesday, seized power and deposed President Ali Bongo who was just re-elected to a third term in a disputed election.

But reacting, Fayose said the military incursion should pave way for a democratic system in the country.

He stated this when featured on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday.

“I am very happy with what happened in Gabon. I don’t like military incursions in politics but I want to say to you that Nigeria is different, we have a reasonably stabilised democracy,” Fayose said

“We have our flaws but you can see the uninterrupted democratic process. After four years there will be an election… Nigeria has gone from one party to another party. “One person to another person within a space of time. But in a country where one man is spending 30, 40 years. You have to boot him out of the place in whatever way.