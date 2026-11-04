DEVELOPING: Trump’s party suffers defeat as Democrats take control of US Congress

President Donald Trump’s Republican Party (GOP) has suffered a major setback in the 2026 midterm elections, with Democrats projected to take control of both chambers of the US Congress.

The outcome, according to NBC, represents a significant shift in Washington and gives Democrats greater influence over legislation and oversight of the Trump administration during the final two years of his presidency.

Democrats’ gains were driven largely by voter concerns over the cost of living, inflation, the Iran war and allegations of government corruption, according to early election reports.

The party recorded key Senate victories in states including Texas, South Carolina, Iowa and Kansas, while also making sufficient gains to secure control of the House.

NBC reports that out of 35 seats up for midterm elections to the Senate, Democrats have won 18 so far while Trump’s Republican won nine with nine more seats uncalled.

With the current 18 seats won by the Democrats, the party now boasts 52 seats while the GOP currently holds a grip on 40 of 100-seat composition for the US Senate.

While all the 435 seats in the House are up for election, forming a majority in the House requires winning 218 seats.

At the moment, the Democrats are on course to take House controls ith 178 seats while GOP has 108. Meanwhile, CBS reports that Democrats already flipped a number of GOP-held seats and are proving to be competitive in some unexpected races.

While some races remain subject to final vote counts, the defeat, however, is expected to complicate Trump’s legislative agenda, as a Democratic-controlled Congress could block major proposals and intensify investigations into his administration.