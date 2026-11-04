FULL LIST: Nigerian-Americans who won US mid-term elections

Nigerian-Americans have secured elective positions in different parts of the United States following the midterm elections held on November 3, with some emerging victorious in state legislative and local government contests.

The four winners include Will Jawando, Junior Ezeonu, Oye Owolewa and Carol Kazeem, who contested on the platform of the Democratic Party in Maryland, Texas, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania.

In Maryland, Jawando won the race for Montgomery County executive, defeating Republican candidate Esther Wells with 237,383 votes, representing 78 per cent of the votes counted.

In Texas, 27-year-old Ezeonu secured a seat in the State House of Representatives for District 101. Born in Onitsha, Anambra State, he had earlier defeated the incumbent, Chris Turner, in the Democratic primary.

Owolewa also won an at-large seat on the District of Columbia Council in Washington, DC, polling 69 per cent of the votes to defeat independent candidate Elissa Silverman.

In Pennsylvania, Kazeem retained her seat in the state’s House of Representatives for District 159, defeating Republican candidate Michael Bannon.

Another Nigerian-American, Segun Adeyina, was still leading in the race for Georgia House District 110 as of Wednesday.

His victory, however, had yet to be confirmed at the time the results were reported, as the election outcomes remain subject to final certification by the relevant authorities.

This report will be updated as more results from the US midterm elections are released and the outcomes of other Nigerian-American candidates become known.