PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a former Governor of Osun State and pioneer chairman of All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande as the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan.

Akande made the list among others as the Federal Government released a fresh list of chairmen and members of the governing councils of federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country on Friday.

The new list approved by President Tinubu was conveyed in a statement by the permanent secretary, General Services Office, office of the secretary to the government of the federation, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of governing councils and boards of federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country,” the statement said.

A renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wole Olanipekun, was appointed to lead University of Lagos (UNILAG). The council members are Bello Kumo, Prof. Idowu Mark, Niyi Akande, and Bola Njoku.

A former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda will chair the governing council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), while former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed, heads Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Joy Emordi, a former Senator, was also appointed to chair the council of Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

The list contains each of the five names for 51 universities, 35 polytechnics, and 22 colleges of education.

Professor Oyeweso was appointed to head the governing council of Obafemi Awolowo University, with Edward Sarki, Joseph Abaagu, Wahaab Owokoniran, and Abubakar Kachaalla are members of the council.

Also on the list are Adebayo Shittu, Muiz Banire, and Senator Florence Ita Giwa who were appointed as the chairpersons of the governing councils of David Umahi University of Medicine in Ebonyi State, Federal University of Transportation in Katsina State, and Federal Polytechnic in Ugep, Cross River State, respectively, among others.

Recall that the earlier list of members of the reconstituted governing councils which was released by the Federal Ministry of Education was withdrawn following directive by the president to undertake a thorough review of the nominees.

The leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and some other stakeholders had faulted the list over alleged lopsided among other considerations.

