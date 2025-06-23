Tinubu hails Wike over inclusive devt, mulls ranching

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, and his team for promoting inclusive development in the nation’s capital, Abuja, by prioritising infrastructure in underserved areas.

The President made the commendation on Monday while inaugurating the newly constructed 15-kilometre A2 to Pai Road in the Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to rural development and national integration, President Tinubu emphasised the strategic importance of the road in unlocking agricultural and economic opportunities for rural communities.

He also called for collaboration with local farmers and livestock owners to establish ranches that would help curb conflicts and transform liabilities into economic opportunities.

He said: “Nigeria will not forget what you are doing for the development of this nation. Thank you very much. Thank you, Nyesom Wike, for all you are doing. We greatly appreciate the efforts you and your team have put in place to achieve this.

“A leader like Barrister Nyesom Wike and his team is doing a wonderful job, thinking about the people and their needs, and thinking about the country he represents.

“This project is one of many we are delivering across the country, and we will not stop until every Nigerian can feel the touch of meaningful governance.

“On our way here, we saw opportunities, prosperity, and the urgent need to establish ranches and uplift the lives of our rural people.

“On my way here, I observed the need for our great farmers and livestock owners to establish opportunities for grazing and do what is necessary. We will help you. We will work with you. We will combat what used to be a liability and a source of conflict, turning it into a means of prosperity.

“To the people of Pai, this is your road. Guard it, maintain it, and use it to the fullest. Let it be a pathway to growth and a bridge to a better life for the youth, farmers, traders, and students.”

Earlier in his remarks, the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, noted that with the support of President Tinubu, the FCT Administration had successfully constructed and commissioned over 150 kilometres of rural roads across the six area councils.

The Minister reiterated the administration’s resolve to continue investing in infrastructure under the Renewed Hope Agenda, with the aim of transforming the FCT into a globally competitive capital city.

He said: “Your Excellency, we are very happy. So, we have done, if you calculate all, and the ongoing roads, and the ones completed within the satellite towns, you’ve done not less than 150 kilometres of roads.

“I try to say this so people will not think every time we are in the city, what is happening in the rural areas? You have been able to open most of the roads. If you came here before, you would have wondered—assuming there is crime—how will police enter here? How will security men enter here? It would not be possible.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE