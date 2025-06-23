FG says Abuja is safe, dismisses US Embassy’s security advisory

The Federal Government of Nigeria has dismissed the latest security advisory issued by the Embassy of the United States, restricting its staff and their families from non-official travel to military sites or other government facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Monday, said that while the Federal Government recognises and respects the right of foreign missions, including the U.S. Embassy, to issue travel advisories to their citizens, it is important to state categorically that Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.

“Nigeria’s security agencies are working around the clock to ensure the continued safety and protection of all residents of the FCT and across the country. The current security architecture in Abuja has not only been proactive but has also recorded significant successes in detecting, preventing, and neutralising threats.

“We understand that the U.S. advisory is based on general global developments and does not reflect any imminent or specific threat within the FCT. However, we reiterate to all diplomatic missions, investors, development partners, and the general public that there is no cause for alarm,” the statement said.

The Federal Government therefore reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of all residents and to maintaining Abuja’s reputation as one of the most secure capitals in the world.

“Our security and intelligence agencies are monitoring developments across the country and are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat.

“We encourage citizens to conduct their lawful activities without fear, while also remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities,” the Minister added.

