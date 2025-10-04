Tinubu commissions road projects in Abia, commends Otti

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, at the commissioning of road projects done by Governor Alex Otti, commended the governor for restoring the lost glory of Aba.

President Tinubu handed down this commendation on Friday, at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba while addressing Abians after commissioning the 6.7 kilometres, 6-lane dual carriage, Port Harcourt road and other roads including, Ohanku Road, Ndoki Road by East, Ajiwe Street, Pepple’s Road, Gabriel Nwosu, Nkoro and Umuatako.

The President, represented by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi noted that, through Governor Otti, Abia people have taken back their state as he has restored the lost glory of Abia State.

He appreciated Abians for trooping out enmasse to welcome him, stating, “It shows the love you have for our government, for your Governor, and for the infrastructural development taking place in Abia State.

“Since I came, 10am, we have been commissioning projects. First was Michael Okpara Auditorium, a legacy project, a beauty to behold. I commend your Governor very highly. He is a sound economist, and a very experienced personality. I have no doubt that through him, Abia has recovered her lost glory.

“Governor, I thank you very much, and I commend you for the great work you are doing, and I thank the leaders of Abia State, irrespective of political leanings.”

The President, who said that Abia State is very important in the economic development plans of Nigeria, assured that his government is committed to helping the sub-nationals to develop and deliver good governance, stating, “I commit to helping your governor, working with him to ensure that Abia State fully takes back their state.

“Let me assure the people of the state that we are committed to helping the sub-nationals. The removal of subsidy is getting a lot of momentum projects. We are witnessing the gain of the removal of subsidy here in Abia State. It is happening in other states of Nigeria”, and higlighted many projects his administration is carrying out in the South East and solicited more support from Nigerians.

In his speech, Otti said that the road projects commissioned are of great economic and social importance to Aba business community.

“Our joy is boundless, and for millions of people who live in this city, this day shall remain a background in our memory. Port Harcourt Road, which at a point mirrored Abari’s regrettable decline, has now returned triumphantly to its place in destiny.

“it is projected that the economic impact of these roads could see the value of Aba’s gross domestic product rise significantly in the medium to long term. I have no doubt that over the next 12 months, the volume of trade between Aba and other business capitals in the country will double,” he said.

He requested Tinubu to help in the developmaent of functional rail network in the Southeast and South-South region, as well as exploring how the seaports closest to businesses in the region could be optimised to drive the export of goods.

While responding to a request by Senator Enyinaya Abaribe if Abia Central on the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Otti informed that he is in talks with the President, assuring that he would be released.

“I can assure you that I am engaging with Mr. President and he is favourably disposed to it (release of Nnamdi Kanu). And I am sure that in no distant future, Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom,Gov. Otti stated.

Abaribe while acknowledging the good projects of Alex Otti, made a case for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the President, saying that it would calm the nerves and bring lasting peace in the South East.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu commended Governor Otti for the various projects he carried out in the State and urged him to do more.

While stressing the need for more partnerships between the State and Federal government, which he said, assists in delivering good governance to the people, Kalu said that he has no reason not to identify with the good governance of Governor Otti in Abia State, stating, “I have seen projects carried out by the governor, I commend him”.

In their goodwill messages, the Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, member representing Isialangwa and Chairman of Caucus of Labour Party Ginger Onwusibe and the acting National Secretary of Labour Party, Senator Darlington Nwokocha congratulated Governor Otti and said he has earned himself a second term in office.

The event which featured conferrement of a chieftaincy title of “Ụdọ Kpụ Enyi 1 of Abia State” on President Tinubu by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers led by its Chairman, Eze Linus Nto Mbah witnessd organic crowd both at l the venues of commissioning and the stadium, and attracted many dignitaries across the country.

