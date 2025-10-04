Oba of Benin: ‘No one has the right to control another in a different market’

Different strokes for different folks, goes the saying. Nothing amplifies this age-long wisecrack more than the visit last Tuesday’s visit of the first daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mrs. Folashade Ojo-Tinubu, to the palace of Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, where she sought to introduce the ‘Iyaloja of Edo Markets’ to the revered monarch. SUYI AYODELE, Regional Editor, South-East and South-South, captures the moment Oba of Benin took the president’s daughter on a cultural voyage.

You are in Benin, the home of culture. We have our culture here.” That was the opening response of Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, to the stranger-than-strange concept of an “Iyaloja of all Edo Markets” which the daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mrs. Folasade Ojo-Tinubu, presented at the sacred grounds of the ancient palace.

At the palace of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba of Benin, a new level of protocol prevails. The Benin Palace is unlike any other. When the Benin monarch sits, the entire kingdom bows in deference. Indeed, Uku Akpolokpolo radiates royalty in every ramification. His carriage and personality are overwhelming—too obvious, too domineering for anyone, even the blind or dumb, not to notice.

Guests to the ancient palace are treated differently. The king and his palace functionaries determine what is to be done at any point in time with any guest. Yes, the level of hospitality and reception may be the same, but the disposition of the king depends on the issue at hand. Ultimately, the oba determines the procedures and proceedings in his court.

When, for instance, the Omo N’Oba considers an issue too frivolous to attract his direct response, he assigns an appropriate chief to reply on his behalf. He is not an Uku Akpolokpolo for the fun of it. His is the Umogun—the Lion of the Benin Kingdom and its subjects, both at home and in the Diaspora. Little wonder the Benin people punctuate every word uttered by the oba with the prayer-wish: Oba Agha Tokpee (may the king live long)!

Oba Ewuare displayed not just the majesty of the Benin monarch at that chance meeting with the president’s daughter, he equally demonstrated that while others may discard their custom, he, as the Omo N’Oba, holds tenaciously to the traditions handed over to him by his forebears.

So, last Tuesday, when the self-styled Iyaloja General of Nigeria and first child of President Tinubu, Folasade Ojo-Tinubu, visited the Benin Palace to present to Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, Pastor Josephine Ivbazebule as the “Iyaloja of all markets in Edo State,” the monarch imposed on the president’s daughter a simple but profound exercise in cultural diversity.

Having reminded Mrs. Ojo-Tinubu that she was on Benin soil, after listening to her, the oba threw a sharp glance at his guest and asked: “Do you know the role of Iyeki in Benin culture?”

The guest could only mumble an affirmation. But the king was not impressed. He explained further: “Iyaloja is alien to us here in Benin. I have discussed this matter with my chiefs and those who are knowledgeable.” Then he asked one of his chiefs, Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, to educate the president’s daughter on the concept of Iyeki—a purely traditional position, distinct from the social and cosmetic Iyaloja General of Nigeria, which Mrs. Ojo-Tinubu parades.

The controversy over the “Iyaloja of all Edo markets” began on April 30, 2024, when, barely 11 months after her father, President Tinubu, was sworn in, Mrs. Ojo-Tinubu wrote an audacious letter to the Oba of Benin, asking him to provide all necessary support for Pastor Isi Ibhaguezejele, as her appointed Iyaloja of all Edo markets.

In the letter, Mrs. Ojo-Tinubu, who had transmuted from Iyaloja of Lagos to Iyaloja General of Nigeria, wrote:

“Your Majesty, my name is Chief Dr. Mujudat Folasade Tinubu-Ojo (FCIML), the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, and the First Daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

“With greatest sense of responsibility and utmost regards to our Royal Father, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin, I humbly write to introduce PASTOR MRS. JOSEPHINE ISI IBHAGUEZEJELE as the Edo State Iyeki-Elect.

“With this development, it is her responsibility to see to the day-to-day affairs of traders in the state (Edo State).

“Your Majesty, I humbly request that you give your daughter every necessary backing to succeed in this great and noble assignment as I look forward to your fatherly blessing for her to be fruitful in her newly assigned responsibilities,” Folasade requested.

Expectedly, Benin market women did not allow that apparent aberration to pass unnoticed. From all the markets in Benin—Oba Market, Oliha, Ekiosa, New Benin, and many more—market women trooped in their thousands to the Benin Palace to protest the abnormality.

Leading the protest, the President of the Benin Market Association, Madam Blackey Ogiamen, emphasised that there had never been anything like “Iyaloja of Benin Market” in the history of the kingdom. According to her, what obtains in each Benin market is an Iyeki (leader), who is independent of any other market, and who holds the position in trust for the Omo N’Oba.

Speaking during the protest, Madam Ogiamen said: “About three weeks ago, we heard that Folashade Tinubu wanted to impose another leader of the market women in Edo State. So, we are here to say thank you to His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II.”

The gale of protest, many thought, had put paid to the misadventure. But it turned out that Mrs. Folashade Ojo-Tinubu was only biding her time. At the time she first made the move, the government of Edo State was under the leadership of Godwin Obaseki. But with Governor Monday Okpebholo, who incidentally belongs to the same political party as President Tinubu, now in power, the president’s daughter felt that the time had come to install an Iyaloja of all Edo Markets.

So, last Thursday, Saturday Tribune gathered, the self-styled Iyaloja General of Nigeria moved to the Edo State Government House, where, in the company of other women, she pronounced Pastor Josephine Ivbazebule as the Iyaloja of all markets in Edo State.

She then proceeded to the Benin Palace to inform the monarch and ask for his blessings. Accompanied by Mrs. Edesili Okpebholo-Anani, Coordinator of the Edo State First Lady’s Office, Mrs. Ojo-Tinubu told Oba Ewuare II that she was in the state to inaugurate Pastor Josephine Ivbazebule as the Iyaloja of all markets in Edo State and deemed it necessary to call on the monarch.

It was after listening to her that the Omo N’Oba decided to lecture the president’s daughter on the culture of the Benin people and the relationship between Iyeki and the Benin Palace. Hear Chief Idah, who delivered the traditional inaugural lecture on behalf of the Benin monarch:

“Iyaloja is alien to us here in Benin. Every Iyeki has a special relationship with the palace. Are you aware of that? Do you know that every Iyeki has a cultural role to perform inside every market?

“The Oba does not interfere so long as the Iyeki does what is expected of her in the shrine of a particular market on behalf of the Oba. We are not going to say much, except to explain to you the concept of Iyeki in Benin.”

Chief Idah went further: “Iyeki is independent in every market, like the Oba Market, Ogiso Market, and others. The traders select their leaders from within the market. The Iyeki do more than the role of coordinating traders.

“There are certain shrines in all the markets. They play roles on behalf of the palace. After their selection, they bring the person to the palace for confirmation.

“The novelty of a general Iyeki is alien to Benin custom and tradition. We just believe the Iyaloja is your socio-cultural thing, like you have other clubs.

“It is not in our culture to have a general Iyeki. Iyeki is particular to each market. No one has the right to control another in a different market. The Iyeki in Oba Market has no role to play in Ogiso Market. The Oba established the market for all in society.”

The finality of the oba’s tone may have permanently put paid to the audacious move by the president’s daughter to have a stooge preside over the affairs of market women in Edo State.

A palace source, who pleaded anonymity, hinted: “It will be suicidal for either Josephine Ivbazebule, or anybody whatsoever, to go to any market in Benin as Iyaloja. Who will she be talking to? An average Benin person knows that the Omo N’Oba’s words are laws here. Incidentally, Omo N’Oba was not mistaken in his choice of words.”