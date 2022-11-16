Tinubu arrives CAN headquarters for interaction

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has arrived at the headquarters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for an interactive session with the leadership of the Association.

Accompanying Tinubu is the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje.

Others are former governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other chieftains of the party.

Recall that CAN commences an interactive session with presidential candidates on Tuesday with the Presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA) leading the interaction.

Details later…