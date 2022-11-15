Lagos Assembly lawmaker slumps, dies after attending APC presidential campaign rally

Latest News
By Subair Mohammed-Lagos
A lawmaker representing Mushin constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, popularly known as Omititi, is dead. He was aged 58.
The lawmaker, who was Chairman, House Committee on Local Government at the Assembly, died on Tuesday in Jos, Plateau State, after he reportedly slumped at the Jos Airport on his way back to Lagos from the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Jos.
The deceased lawmaker recently participated in a novelty football match organised to celebrate the 50th birthday anniversary of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa.
Olawale represented Mushin Constituency between 2015 and 2022.

