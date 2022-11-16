NEMA presents relief materials to flood, windstorm victims in Ekiti

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has presented relief materials to over 1,000 victims of floods and other disasters in Ekiti state.

The NEMA head of Operations for Ekiti and Ondo states, Olarewaju Kadiri while speaking during the presentation of the materials to beneficiaries in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday explained that the federal government sent the relief materials to the victims to cushion the effect of the devastating floods.

The materials include grains, sleeping mats, clothes and other food items.

Kadiri said,” the Federal Government deem it that the people affected by the floods should be compensated even though it won’t ameliorate all their sufferings but it will at least cushion the effect of the disaster victims.

“We still have others who were not captured in this batch but will hope before the year runs out, they will get their materials from the federal government to have a relief from the pains.”

The deputy governor of the state, Chief Monisade Afuye while commending the Federal Government and NEMA for the materials assured the victims that the government would continue to partner with stakeholders towards giving the people a new lease of life in the state.

According to her, ” I want you to know that the intervention from the federal government cannot compensate for the traumatic experiences and the material loss of persons affected by the disaster. However, the materials would go a long way toward reducing their suffering. In light of this, would like to implore all the beneficiaries here to value whatever materials are given to them.

“I wish to remind and encourage the general public to avoid practices that can cause natural and man-induced disasters in their environment. Our people should desist from building houses on waterways or close to streams and rivers, or under high-tension power lines. We should also avoid the terrible habit of dropping refuse in drainages during rainfall. These are, perhaps, the most common causes of flooding in this part of the country.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE