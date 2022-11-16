Tems bags multiple nominations at 2023 Grammy Award

Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems, has once again put Nigeria on the global map after her hit track with American rappers, Future and Drake ‘Wait for U’ was nominated in two categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Future’s ‘Wait for you’, which featured Drake and Tems was nominated in the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance categories.

In the Best Rap Song category, ‘Wait For U’ was nominated alongside Churchill Downs (Jack Hallow ft Drake), God did (DJ Khaled ft Jay Z, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne), Pushin P (Gunna and Future ft Young Thug), and the Heart Part 5 (Kendrick Lamar).

The song was also nominated in the Best Melodic Rap performance category alongside Beautiful (DJ Khaled ft Future and SZA), First Class (Jack Harlow), Die hard (Kendrick Lamar ft BLXST and Amanda Reifer), and Big energy (Latto).

‘Wait for U’ which earned Tems two nominations was released as the second single off Future’s ninth studio album, “I never liked you” released on May 3, 2022, while the official music video was directed by Director X, was released on May 5, 2022.

Tems also received a nomination for being part of Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ album. The album was nominated in the Album of the Year category.

The 65th Grammy will air live on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from Los Angeles.