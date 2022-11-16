Proper dressing for hot weather

The rainy season is almost home and the weather is already changing; the heat is already getting oppressive on many localities especially as a result of climate change.

Some days can be very hot that going out becomes a task as the glare of the sun is so harsh that the skin feels like it wants to melt. On such days, what one wear is very important. And though dressing for hot weather can be a challenge, it is still easy to appear fashionable and put together

The harsh weather doesn’t mean that in a bid to be comfortable, one will lose all sense of fashion and style.

How then can one maintain style? It is not as difficult or expensive as some fashion pundits make it look. The first step is to look for materials which are breathable and comfort like linen or cotton because they will not constrain the body or cause sweat.

Looking for dresses, tops and skirts made of cotton or linen or even a jersey dress in a simple cut can make a hot say manageable.

Shorts made of cotton or linen are also good options for staying cool on a hot day. T-shirts and collared shirts made of linen or jersey are also ideal.

It is important to avoid clothes made of polyester, nylon, or silk because they look nice, they are not breathable materials. They will cause you to sweat and will retain body odors, making your hot weather day that much more uncomfortable.

Also, avoid clothing made of rayon or wool, as they are not breathable and will cause you to sweat more than you already are in hot weather.

When choosing clothing for a hot day, go for fabrics that are light in color; pastels and colors on the lighter end of the spectrum, such as white, beige, and gray, are all good options as they will absorb less sun than darker colors.

Avoid clothing in dark colors or jewel tones, like emerald, purple. Black clothing is also not appropriate as it traps light and make the weather hotter.

For people that work outside, workout clothes may come to the rescue; lots of workout clothing is made of materials that absorb sweat and keep you cool as you sweat. Often, work out clothing is also made to be comfortable and easy to move in as you go about your day.

Never wear skin tight clothing on a hot day. The reality is that the looser a cloth is, the cooler it is in hot weather. This will help to create a layer of air between the skin and clothes.

Opt for shorts or skirts over pants; avoid wearing pants, unless you have to wear them due to a professional dress code or a formal dress code. If you do have to wear pants, opt for pants made out of cotton or linen in a loose cut. You may also wear pants that you can roll at the hem so they do not squeeze or constrain your legs.

Wear short sleeve or sleeveless tops or tops that have short sleeves or that are sleeveless. Do not layer your clothing; layering will only create more clothing for you to deal with as you go about your day and likely will not keep you cool.

A good hot weather item is a maxi dress, which allows you to cover up your legs without having to worry about shedding a layer.