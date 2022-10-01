Tinubu appoints Governor Buni adviser on party integration, reconciliation 

In his move to integrate All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, a power bloc in the party, its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has appointed Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni as an adviser on party integration and reconciliation into his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Buni was the chairman APC Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee that supervised the convention that produced the present national working committee of the party.

A letter dated August 8, 2022, personally signed by the APC presidential candidate and made available to newsmen in Abuja, said Buni’s impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership he has demonstrated as governor of Yobe state and as a party member qualified him for the responsibility.

The letter read: “By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Adviser on Party Integration & Reconciliation of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians.”





While wishing governor Buni God’s guidance, Tinubu congratulated the chairman of the defunct APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).