Insecurity, economic downturn: Buhari’s wife begs Nigerians

WIFE of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has apologised to Nigerians over the security situation in the country in the last seven years and the prevailing economic situation which have made life difficult for Nigerians.

Hajiya Buhari spoke on Friday at the 62nd Independence Day special Juma’at prayer and public lecture with the theme ‘Shura: The Islamic Foundation of True Democracy’, held at the National Mosque Conference Hall in Abuja.

According to her, the noticeable devaluation of the naira and the continuous drop in foreign exchange have taken their toll on the economy and resulted in the difficulties that Nigerians are passing through.

She, however, commended the activities of the military in checkmating insecurity in the country and wished them more success.

She said: “Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, as you may be aware that this government is making its exit and perhaps witnessing the last anniversary of the regime, I pray for Nigerians to pray for successful elections and transition programme.

“The regime might not have been a perfect one but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general. We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, it is also noticeable that our naira is being devaluated and the foreign exchange rate has affected our economy, causing a lot of hardship and difficulties in terms of education, health and other day-to-day activities of our citizens.





“We must unite and fight against security challenges. While the efforts of the government are well appreciated, it is important to know that many programmes have been put in place such as agriculture, entrepreneurship, engagement of youth and women to cushion the effects and provide alternatives.

“I, myself, through my Aisha Buhari and Future Assured, have put in place deliberate efforts and programmes focused on improving the quality of women, youth and children. Through this, I have empowered many communities.

“I appreciate all my partners and collaborators, the wives of the governors, the wives of service chiefs, my associates, well wishers, international bodies, that is development partners, I thank them all. “I’m particularly happy that our security agents have stood up to the challenges of security more than ever before. And at the moment, their efforts have been pushing the effects of banditry, kidnapping and many other ills in the society. I commend the efforts of our gallant security men and women and I want to pray for more successes in their operations.”