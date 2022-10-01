IBEDC congratulates Nigerians on 62 years of independence

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has congratulated Nigerians on 62 years anniversary of existence as an independent nation and a people.

The interim Managing Director of the company, Kingsley Achife, said the sacrifices and the ideologies of the founding fathers should remain the watchword for a united and peaceful country.

Achife who urged Nigerians to continue to strive for the development of the country, said one of the catalysts that drive growth and development of any economy is electricity.

Based on this, IBEDC is committed to contributing its best to national development through excellent service delivery, improved power supply, prompt response to customers’ complaints and bridging the metering gap across its franchise.

He explained that IBEDC has put stringent measures in place to ensure good service delivery during the holiday.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We are aware that our customers are looking forward to enjoying power supply during the holiday, so our technical crew are available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period, and our customer care line 0700123999 will remain active to respond to complaints and reports promptly.

Wishing esteemed customers, a happy Independence Day, the MD advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electric poles and other forms of accidents during the independence celebration.