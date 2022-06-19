Three Ogun fraudsters who target Lagos passengers arrested

Three members of a syndicate who defrauded residents of different parts of Lagos posing as passengers and driver have been arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps and police in the state.

Members of the gang reside in Ogun State but operate in Lagos where they felt that their faces might not be easily recognised.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the modus operandi of the gang is to go to any part of the state, pick unsuspecting passengers and draw them into their conversation before defrauding them.

It was also gathered that the gang members usually pretend as if they are strangers and one of them will convince the passenger to give their plan a trial.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to the Nigerian Tribune in a statement he signed on Saturday.

SP Hundeyin said “officers of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspects for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public while disguising as driver and passengers.

“The trio were intercepted by operatives of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), in Opebi, Ikeja following a tip-off and handed over to the RRS.”





The police image-maker added that “preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects: Dele Olawale ‘m’ aged 52, Remi Ogunleye ‘m’ aged 45 and Kole Akintunjoye ‘m’ aged 40 reside in Ogun State but resume in Lagos daily to prey on unsuspecting passengers.”

He also said “the gang, operating in a Volkswagen Golf with registration number KRD 998 DE act like total strangers to one another to disarm their victim.

“They carry out their nefarious activities mostly in Lagos Island, Lekki and Ikoyi.”

According to Hundeyin, “the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has since transferred the case to the State Headquarters for further investigations.”