Senate President congratulates Ekiti governor-elect

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, on his resounding victory in the Ekiti State governorship election, which was held on Saturday.

Lawan congratulated the APC, both at the state and national levels and the people of Ekiti on the peaceful and successful conduct of the poll and also for making the right choice.

The Senate President said the outcome of the election further demonstrates the trust and confidence of Nigerians across the country in the APC.

He said the smooth conduct of the election is an indication of what to expect in next year’s general elections as democracy continues to grow firm roots in Nigeria under the APC Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate President commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for delivering a poll that has been widely adjudged as free, fair, transparent and hitch-free.

Lawan wishes the Governor-elect, Mr Oyebanji, God’s guidance as he prepares for his onerous task ahead.

