PIA: NMDPRA issues consultation notice to stakeholders on development of six regulations

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has issued consultation notice to stakeholders in the Midstream and Downstream Sector on the development of six regulations.

The proposed regulations are: gas pricing, midstream and downstream decommissioning and abandonment, environmental regulations for midstream and downstream operations, environmental remediation fund, midstream and downstream gas Infrastructure fund and

natural gas pipeline tariff.

This is contained in a notice signed by the Authority Chief Executive, Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

It said the move was in compliance with Section 216 {1} of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 on consultation with stakeholders prior to finalizing any Regulations.

“The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Authority) hereby invites licensees, permit holders and other Stakeholders in the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Sector to make submissions within twenty-one {21} days from the date of this publication in respect of the proposed Regulations,” it reads.