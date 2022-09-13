Three missing as boat capsizes in Taraba

No fewer than three people have been confirmed missing while others were rescued when a boat capsized in River Benue, across the Ibi local government area of Taraba State.

Hon. Bala Bako, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the local government confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Tuesday during a phone chat.

According to him, the capsized boat was loaded with passengers from Ibi to Sarkin Kudu market when the incident occurred.

“The incident happened while taking off from the coast. The boat engine went off and in the process of restarting, the boat hit a building at the bank area and it broke into pieces.

“Other passengers have been rescued but a woman and 2 children are yet to be seen.

“We are making efforts for life jackets to be provided for use in every boat to safeguard people’s life and a passenger manifest will also be put in place to know the people crossing the river against future occurrence” The council boss confirmed.

