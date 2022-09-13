Comedian Bovi explains why he renovated his primary school in Benin

Nigerian standup comedian Bovi Ugboma known popularly as Bovi has explained in detail why he renovated the University of Benin Staff School, where he had his primary education.

The comedian made headlines in the media on Monday when he inaugurated projects renovated by him in his alma mater.

However, taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of the projects which he accompanied with lengthy captions, the comedian said he had always given credit to the school for all his present accomplishments and success.

According to him, the poor condition of the facilities of the school moved him to dedicate the last three months to renovate the school which consists of 20-classroom blocks, two staff rooms and one library.

While relishing his childhood memories at the school, the comedian said, he still remembers the names of all his teachers from kindergarten to primary 5 as they were good people who took care of him in his foundation years.

He said, “Those who know me well know how I have always given credit to my primary school for what I have become. I consider my foundational path fortunate because I had the best teachers on my route from kindergarten to primary 5. They were so good that I remember all of them by name to this day.

“It was a prestigious institution sitting on a hectare of land. That’s triple the size of many learning institutions today. It was a school with international standards that only a few private schools can boast of today.

“So you can imagine my sadness when I visited the institution and saw the degenerative state of the facilities. I broke inside. Hence I spent the last three months painstakingly seeing the renovation of the 20 classroom blocks, 2 staff rooms and 1 library. In this building, I spent my final years (primaries 4 and 5).”

In another post by the comedian, he specially appreciated the deputy governor of Edo state, Comrade Philip Shuaibu for showing up for the occasion on very short notice.

“I say thank you to one of the most functional deputy governors in Nigeria, Comrade Philip Shuaibu for squeezing the commissioning into his busy schedule. He only heard of this 12 hours to its opening and promised to be there. Thank you sir. ” he said.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Lilian Salami, for encouraging the renovation and subsequently showing up at the inauguration.

He further praised fellow comedians Igodye, and Igosave among others for their contribution to the success of the project.

The post has however generated reactions from the likes of Obi Cubana, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Lasisi Elenu, and Official Arole among other celebrities and Nigerians who took to his comment section to praise and pour encomium on the comedian for the philanthropic act.