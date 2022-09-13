Court grants perpetual injunction restraining Gov Lalong from rebuilding burnt Jos market

Justice P.S Gang of the Jos High court has granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Plateau State Government and the Attorney-General of the State from rebuilding the burnt Jos main market.

A member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon Musa Baggos has dragged the State Government and the Attorney-General of the state to court over plans to rebuild the market without recourse to the laid down procedures and due process.

Hon. Bagos had through his counsel, Barr. Darong Niri raise four issues for determination before the court and sought seven reliefs and the court granted all seven reliefs.

The state government had concluded an arrangement to sign an MoU with the Jaiz Bank to rebuild the burnt market. This arrangement led to an uproar thus prompting the state government to direct the members of the State House of Assembly to carry out stakeholders meeting in their various constituencies.

In her ruling on Tuesday, Justice Gang granted the perpetual injunction by restraining the state government from rebuilding the burnt Jos main market in a suit which was filed on 2nd August 2022 by Member Representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives Abuja Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos challenging the planned signing of an MoU with Jaiz Bank to rebuild the Jos Main Market Authority.

Justice Gang granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining defendants from running, managing building, or entering into any agreement or partnership to build any market in Plateau State, particularly the Jos main market.

The Court also granted that the defendants have no powers whatsoever to run, manage, build and enter into any agreement to build or manage any market in Plateau state, particularly the Jos Main Market.

The Judge also granted that any agreement by the Plateau State Governor, Plateau State Government and Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice to build any Market in Plateau State and particularly Jos Main Market without complying with the mandatory provisions of sections 31 to 70 of the Plateau State Public-private partnership law, 2017 is unlawful, illegal, null and void.

