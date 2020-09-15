Three key outcomes from British High Commission’s engagement with Nigerian youth

iNCLUSION of young people in decision making, capacity building among young people for NDC Implementation, and recognising the role of technology in addressing climate change are three key outcomes of the British High Commission’s webinar engagement for climate action with Nigerian youths.

This is according to the summary report on the webinar released recently by the high commission.

In the month of August, the British High Commission in Nigeria organised a webinar themed “Youth Engagement for Climate Action” to mark International Youth Day 2020 in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Environment, UNDP-NDC Support Program and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

This was done as part of a run-up to COP26 which the UK is hosting and in recognition of the key role that youth play in tackling climate change.

The webinar featured a keynote address from Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner, a welcome address from Sean Melbourne, Head of Climate Change and Energy, West Africa, British High Commission.

Remarks also came from Saadatu Gambo of the Federal Ministry of Environment.

According to the summary report, the following were the top three comments from the discussions and feedback during the webinar.

First is the inclusion of young people in decision making. Although the Federal Ministry of Environment has made effort to engage youths, however, many participants expressed the need for more inclusive youth participation in environmental decision making at different levels (national, state and local). They expressed interest to be involved in the formulation of documents (such as the NDC) and implementation of international agreements about environment and climate.

Young people during the webinar said that they have not been able to build relationships with their State Ministries of Environment and Climate Change Desk Officers. “Developing competencies of subnational policymakers and public authorities is important to promote young people’s engagement in environmental decision making.”

Second, is the capacity-building among young people for NDC Implementation.

According to the report, “Nigeria indicated capacity building as a condition for implementing its NDC under the Paris Agreement. Young people’s capacity needs also have to be addressed for them to better understand the nature of the climate problem and improve their ability to formulate and implement actions to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

“Nigerian youth as agents of change are increasingly concerned about environmental issues and during the webinar, they acknowledge the key role they can play in greening the economy.”

Last is recognising the role of technology in addressing climate change. Participants noted the need to promote technological innovation to address climate change.

The summary report on the webinar was prepared by Adesuwa Obasuyi, Climate Change Policy Manager, British High Commission.

The webinar featured presentations from five youth groups: Nasreen Al-amin of Resilient40, Chiagozie Udeh of YOUNGO, Olumide Idowu of International Climate Change Development Initiative. Others are Priscilla Offiong of Climate and Sustainable Development Network of Nigeria and Oghenechovwen Oghenekevwe from Nigerian Youth SDGs Network.

