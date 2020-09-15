Food security: Minister advises stakeholders to focus on areas of comparative advantage

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono has advised stakeholders in the Federal Government Emergency Agricultural Programme in the Niger Delta Region to streamline their projects and focus on areas of comparative advantage like fishing, Cocoa and Cassava etc.

The Minister gave the advice when the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Senator ItaEnang who is the coordinator of the prgramme led the team of stakeholders on a courtesy visit to the Minister during the week.

The courtesy visit, is aimed at strengthening existing partnership and also solicit for the projects to be integrated into the Ministry programme for funding.

He added that the Ministry will assist in the provision of seedlings, land clearing and other technical assistance like soil mapping to ensure the success of the programme.

The Minister said the Ministry will work with relevant stakeholders to resuscitate the Ebughu fishing terminal in Mbo, AkwaIbom State,

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Niger Delta Affairs and Economic Diversification Senator ItaEnang said that the meeting was to enlist the support of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to persuade the financing institutions to lower and liberalize the loans conditions to allow access to funds by more practicing and practical farmers on the field.

According to him, ”As at today, it is more of portfolios farmers who are able to properly documents their companies that are accessing the facilities. It would be better to risk few naira than to get to a position of national food scarcity that may necessitate emergency food imports to feed our citizens and sustain production chain of feed such as the current maize situation”.

Speaking further the Presidential Aide said that “on the fish protein value chain, we are requesting that steps be expedited in activating terminals encouraging our team and investors who are building trawlers and training Nigerians on deep sea fishing for prawns and shrimps and other deep sea species”.

He also noted that “much of the prawns processed in Europe for Africa and other international markets are from Nigerian territorial waters and Gulf of Guinea”.

“To expedite the Emergency Agricultural Programme taking advantage of the agricultural farming seasons, we pray that your ministry does provide some inputs for rice, cassava maize, oil palm etc as grant for the farmers. While the farmers are approaching the financial institutions for other aids for the farms” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Not Yet Uhuru •Will Nigerians’ Indifference Spark Its Second Wave?

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Yoruba Summit Group Issues Red Alert On Nigeria

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…

Crisis Rocks South-West PDP Again

THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone has deepened as members of the Caretaker Committee have dissociated themselves from a statement credited to the chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, on who should be the leader…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…