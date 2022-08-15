Three die in auto crash in Ogun

Three persons said to be returning from the just concluded 70th Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), lost their lives in an auto crash on Buhari Expressway inward Abeokuta.

The accident according to the Federal Road Safety Corps happened on Sunday evening, at Onipepeye axis of the high. It was a lone accident.

It was gathered that the driver of a Mazda commercial bus loaded with 15 passengers lost control as a result of excessive speeding.

One of the tyres of the bus burst and the vehicle was said to have somersaulted several times which led to the death of three persons – two males and a female.

The statement reads: “The fatal crash occurred at about 17.25 hours on the Abeokuta-Sagamu route around Onipepeye.

“A total of 15 persons were involved in the crash which comprised of 09 female adult, 04 male adult, 01 male child and 01 female child.

“10 persons were injured (08 female adult and 02 male adult) 02 persons were unhurt a male child and a female child. while 03 death were recorded from the crash ( 02 male adult and 01 female adult)

“01 vehicle was involved with registration number APP297XA a Mazda bus

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed when approaching a dangerous bend which led to the loss of control.

“The injured victims were taken to State Hospital IJAYE for medical attention and the corpses were deposited at the same hospital mortuary.”