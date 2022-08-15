Sultan pledges to support people living with disabilities nationwide

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has assured people living with disabilities in the country of maximum support as a sign of encouragement.

Sultan while receiving the executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Mr James Lalu, and his team on a courtesy visit to his palace promised to always make his door open for their support.

He also assured that the commission will facilitate a meeting with the Nigerian Inter-Religion Council (NIREC) in their next meeting in Lagos next month as well as the traditional rulers’ council of Nigeria.

Sultan further called on the leaders across the nation to make use of the same zeal and dedication used in the defeat of polio in the country to support the physically challenged in the society.

While commending President Muhammad Buhari for signing the bill establishing the commission into law, he promised to work with the commission to deliver on his goal and objectives.

“I want to assure you that I will be a good friend of the commission as well as a wheelchair-friendly father to those who are challenged in the society,” he added.

Sultan also reaffirmed his readiness to fully participate in the proposed national summit of the commission which he described as not only necessary but also important.

Earlier in his remarks, Lalu appealed to support the Sultan to make use of his office to preach against discrimination against persons living with disabilities, especially within religious circles.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He commended Sultan for all the support given to the people with disabilities in the state, especially during Sallah through the Zakat and endowment foundation.

He however appealed to the Sokoto State government following the signing of the law to also constitute and inaugurate the commission to oversee the affairs in the state.

He called on the Sultan to choose a day convenient day where the commission will have a national summit and discuss the roles and rights of persons living with disabilities in the country at large.

Other members of his entourage include the National Acting Chairperson of the commission, Hajia Amina Audu among others.