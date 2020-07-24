‘I am always seeking ways to reinvent myself’

Barbara Aduba is a woman of many parts. An artiste-turned actor, she is gradually stamping her mark on the Nollywood scene with many credits. ROTIMI IGE spoke with her recently and presents the excerpts of their interaction.

Tell us about your background?

I am Barbara Aduba. I am a gospel music minister, songwriter and recently an actor. I am from Onitsha in Anambra State. I am partly Yoruba (maternally). I spent most of my formative years in Benin city, Edo State. I hold a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Environmental and Public Health Microbiology. I started music professionally at an early age of 10 which led me to release two studio albums and several singles which had songs like ‘Amazing Grace’ and the award-winning ‘King of Kings’, which won several awards in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Why the long break from music?

At the time I started singing, I was very young and in school. I needed to take time off from the forefront to go to school, grow in my walk with God and develop myself as an individual. But I am back now, bigger and better.

How and why did you transition into acting?

I constantly lookout for new means to express myself artistically, so when the opportunity presented itself earlier this year, I read the script and immediately resonated with the message it was passing on. I decided to go for it.

Tell us about your recent movie project.

Oasis is a family TV series centred around the Osagie family. It is a story of love, deceit, betrayal, faith and overcoming temptations in life, especially those that challenge our faith.

I play the character, Phoebe Osagie, the last child of the Osagie family. She is strong, intelligent, and very passionate about God and her music ministry. However, certain events occur that shake the core of her faith. It is a story everyone can learn from.

Are you leaving music for acting now?

No, at all! Music is my life and the ministry God has given to me. In fact, I have an upcoming album due to be released in August which will feature a lot of other gospel music ministers.

What should we expect from you in the next five years?

More musical albums, movies and even now, I am producing movies. I am also working on my foundation which will be focused on reorienting young adults and equipping them with the right skills to be the leaders of tomorrow.

Who would you say has influenced your music/acting career?

When it comes to music, I respect and love Yolanda Adams as well as Tasha Cobbs. In the movie industry, I’ll say Tyler Perry as an actor as well as a producer.

How has the support been from your family?

It’s been amazing. My parents and family members ensure I stay grounded and remain true to my roots. They have a great influence on my life.

Are you married?

Not yet, but very soon.

What advice would you give to budding creatives looking for a big break?

Stay focused, keep pushing. There is a process to success; trust your process, build capacity, so that when your preparation meets opportunity you will deliver. Above all, stay connected to your source, God.

