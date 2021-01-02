This is how you set tables

Some of us start to get confused when we have more than one course meal to serve. Well you can have a hint of how to set your table for one course, two course and three course meal (appetiser, main dish and dessert).

In addition to the number of courses, one has to also consider if it’s a basic, casual or formal table setting.

The basic table setting is great for daytime brunches, regular dinner parties, or for fancy dinners at home.

The casual table setting is probably the most widely used. It is a great fit for casual weddings, dinner parties, or any occasion that needs a just bit of dressing up without being too formal.

The formal table setting is popular for weddings, holiday meals, or any occasion when more than three courses will be served.

Adhere to the simple guidelines and table setting will be easy peasy!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…