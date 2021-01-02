 Without support, most visions die before birth —Gospel Singer, Adenola

Bukola Adenola, a graduate of History and International Studies from the University of Ado-Ekiti (UNAD) now Ekiti State University (EKSU) is a gospel musician, song-writer and worship leader. In this interview by TAYO GESINDE, she speaks about her foray into gospel music and how she has been combining her career with the home front.

CAN you give us background information about yourself?

I was born into the family of Mr. Kolawole Olabode and Mrs Rebecca Olabode on 6th August, in Ekiti State, Nigeria. I am the second daughter out of the four children in the family. I am from Iragbiji, Boripe of Osun State. I started my secondary school from Christ Girls School but later crossed to Fountain International High School, Ado-Ekiti where I obtained my West Africa School Certificate (WAEC) in 2003. I my Bachelor of Art degree from University of Ado-Ekiti now Ekiti State University in year 2011, where I studied History and International Studies. I have a certificate in French language from Center International De Recherche Et D’etude De Langues in Togo. I got married to my heart-throb Adeniyi on August 15, 2015 and we are blessed with two children, Iremide and Oreoluwa.

When and how did you become a gospel musician?

I started singing as a juvenile chorister at Union Baptist Church, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.Several men of God had prophesied that I would become a music minister for God’s glory.

In 2014, God told me to launch out. However, I did not know how. However, I came into limelight when I was invited to perform at Upper Room Baptist Church, Wind of Worship 2017, aT an annual praise concert. Since then, I ministered at different programmes, platforms and churches. God has used me to bless and win souls and in 2020, I released my debut album entitled “Mowa K’orin”. Choosing the kind of music to venture into is based on influence, background and calling. I was raised in a godly home, groomed and mentored in the church. The genre of songs I listened to was mostly Christian songs. When I realised my talent and grace, I knew that I would be using my gift for God. My choice was consolidated when several ministers prophesied that God will make me a great gospel singer.

What do you aim to achieve through this music?

The genre of music that I create is gospel music. Some of my songs are songs of thanksgiving, adoration and gratitude to Almighty God. My songs are also focused on expressing the love of God towards man, reconciling men to God. My songs raise hope in God and remind people of God’s faithfulness.

You started in the juvenile choir, what was it like at that time?

My first introduction to music was when I was a juvenile chorister at Union Baptist Church, Ado-Ekiti. There, I was trained in the rudiments of music. Discipline and morals were instilled during those formative years and the love for music was etched in me. You dared not come late for rehearsals. Your parent would be aware of the rehearsal time. The choir-mistress won’t release you until you sing the right key and sing your part right.

Baptist Church has these catch-them-young programmes. So, from juvenile choir, I moved to adolescent choir, then to Dominion (Youth) choir.

I never knew God was grooming me for what to come. I just reminiscent on those good old days.

What challenges have you encountered since you launched out?

Well, I will summarise my challenges into resources (human, financial, material) and support. Having understood my God-given vision, the first challenge was getting the right and committed team members who will key into my vision and follow me on the “journey”.

Some members wanted immediate gratification, some lack time management, bad attitude and ethics. Managing them was a challenge. Gospel music, like other kinds of music requires funding. In the secular, artiste signs onto a record label who foots the bills. The gospel artiste will seek to fund rehearsals, studio rehearsals, and production, post-production, unilaterally and still find time to compose songs and seek God’s face.

It’s hard finding people who want to sow into your life until they see you in the limelight.

Without support, most visions die before being birthed. However, God has been faithful. He gave the vision and also makes the provision.

Who would you likely collaborate with in the New Year?

It will be great collaborating with Evangelist Tope Alabi. I had always wished to work with her. I believe God will make it happen. It will be a thing of joy working with my role model. God has raised the standard and frontier of gospel music through her. I would also collaborate with Mr. Olumide Richard, who happens to be my producer. He is also a great gospel minister.

How do you balance being a wife, mother and a minister?

Being a mother alone is not an easy task, not to talk of playing the three roles altogether. It has been God that has been helping me. Some days, I feel overwhelmed or burdened with duties at the home front. But, God has also given me a supportive and caring husband, who wants me to succeed at all costs. Sometimes, when I go to minister and he does not accompany me, he stays at home to take care of the children. He makes me spiritually, psychologically and emotionally prepared for my outings. I also receive huge support from my sister. I always remind myself that my home is priority and that I must find balance.

What is that one message you would give to those who follow your music?

The message I have for my followers is that they should serve and follow God wholeheartedly. We are created in His image and for His glory. What shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world but loses his soul? I would admonish them not to lose faith in God.

What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career?

I would still be doing my secular work, as I have professional life. God has called me into gospel music. Meanwhile, I am working to fund my calling. As time proceeds, I would have to quit my secular work to face music squarely. That is my God’s given vision. The vision is for an appointed time. I can’t wait to face my music career full time.

You recently released your debut album, how many songs are on the album and where have you performed the album?

My debut album “Mowa K’orin” has three songs: Mowa K’orin, Ancient of Days, Didan Didan Orun. I have performed the songs in churches like Upper Room Baptist Church, Redeemed Christian Church of God and I am still counting.

What is your favourite song of the album?

Actually, I do not have a favourite song as all my songs are powerful and divinely inspired. However, I choose to sing some songs to soothe my mood. When I am worshipping God, I sing Didan Didan Orun. When praising, I sing Mowa K’orin and Ancient of Days. However, feedbacks from my followers indicated that they have favourites. Notwithstanding, they love all my songs.

Which famous gospel musicians do you admire?

I admire Mummy Bola Are. She is a gospel legend. Her songs inspire me till date. I also admire Evangelist Tope Alabi and Shola Allyson. No doubt, their songs were divinely inspired and their style resonates with mine. Much adoration for Sinach, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan and so on. God has and is still raising gospel music generals who have raised the bars and flag of gospel music high.

What’s next for you and what should we be looking forward to?

I look forward to releasing new songs in the New Year. The songs are en titled: Heavenly Lord, Iba, Ite and a Praise medley. My followers should anticipate the release.

