For the beard gangs

Accentuating looks, enhancing masculinity, boosting self-confidence, and many other reasons are why some men keep their beards.

In prehistoric times, scientists believe that men grew long beards for three main reasons; for warmth, protection and as a sign of intimidation. The beards of prehistoric men were regarded as a sign of honour.

Today, men are bringing the beard back in all its glorious forms and it somewhat stands as a symbol of masculinity with tremendous importance.

But whatever reason you choose to keep beards, no one likes it rough, unkempt or badly shaved, so keeping it in tip-top shape requires a few steps such as:

Brushing: This helps to exfoliate the skin underneath the beard, so you don’t need to worry about beard dandruff. It also pulls debris from the beard that you may have otherwise missed, and much more effectively than a comb.

Washing/ Shampooing and conditioning: Just like the hair on top of your head, beards need to be maintained and kept healthy. You can use the same shampoo that you use for your hair. If your beard is pretty short, you probably can just stick to washing your face with soap and water. If your beard is a few inches long you should shampoo it, but only use conditioner if it’s very long.

Trimming: It is helpful to trim in multiple different directions to make sure you’ve gotten all of those stray hairs. Even if you want your beard to be very long, it’s still a good idea to trim it every few months and get rid of split ends.

Applying beard oil: Good beard oil will keep your whisker ends from frizzing and flying astray, make the beards soft and shiny and condition them to continue growing strong.

Maintaining a healthy diet: We all need amino acids or protein to grow hair, so input these in your diet.

