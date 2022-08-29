Academy of Medicine Specialties unveils five strategic areas to partner ministry of science and technology

The Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria (AMSN) has sought collaboration on five strategic areas with the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The President of the academy and Professor of Anatomy and consultant reproductive endocrinologist, Oladapo Ashiru, gave this revelation in a statement on Monday.

According to him, AMSN delegation on the collaboration mission met with the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation ( FMSTI), Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora in Abuja recently to dialogue on the five focal areas believed to be of mutual interest to both parties and Nigeria as a whole.

He said the academy recognizes the crucial role of FMSTI in facilitating the development and deployment of science and technology apparatus to enhance the quality of life and wellbeing of Nigerians in all aspects including healthcare, housing, food security, safe water, employment, health literacy and so forth.

He said all these are in line with the aim of the academy which is to enhance the well-being particularly of Nigerians through the promotion of medical education, research, medical care, and public health, hence the need for collaboration.

He listed the five areas to include capacity building and training for research, development of programmes and policies, provision of consultancy services for health-related departments and parastatals of the ministry, development and deployment of evidence-based innovative activities, and the conduct of specific interdisciplinary research activities.

He said each of these areas of interest is broad and to be handled by various experts from within the academy in conjunction with that of the ministry and its agencies and departments.

Prof Ashiru said the concern of the academy is to contribute substantially to the promotion of overall health and health equity of Nigerians.





He added that both the academy and the ministry also have common areas of activities that are allied to many UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as SDG 2,3,6,7, 12, 13 and 17 which are Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, and Partnerships for Goals respectively, saying they are all relevant to their shared vision and goals

He, however, noted that the minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr Mamora and his team were excited about the collaboration and promised to start working in earnest towards actualisation