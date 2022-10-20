Five reasons to make exercise a part of your daily routine

In the words of Robin Sharma, ‘if you don’t make time for exercise, you will probably make time for illness.’

We all desire to live a healthy life and stay fit, but the challenge most of the time is paying the price for this desire which can be in form of eating healthy, resting, and also exercising.

Exercise is defined as any movement that makes your muscles work and requires your body to burn calories.

Exercise not only changes your body, but it also changes your mind, attitude, and mood.

Exercise is especially important for us these days as a result of the sedentary lifestyles many of us are involved in. With the kind of jobs, foods, and lifestyles that define our lives at this time, it is more than expedient for us to ensure that we make exercise a part of our daily routine.

There are a lot of benefits you stand to gain when you make exercise a part of your daily routine.

1. Exercise helps prevent and combat certain health conditions and diseases

Do you want to live a healthy life void of chronic illnesses and health conditions? Make exercise a part of your daily routine.

You don’t necessarily have to go to the gym before you can engage your body in exercising; taking a walk around your neighbourhood or walking instead of taking your car is a good way to exercise your body.

According to the Mayo Clinic, regular exercise helps prevent or manage the following health conditions:

Stroke Metabolic syndrome High blood pressure Type 2 diabetes Depression Anxiety Many types of cancer Arthritis Falls

It can also help improve cognitive function and lower the risk of death from all causes.

2. Exercise helps in weight loss

Have you noticed that you are gradually gaining weight? Have you been looking for a means to lose weight? I suggest you add exercise to your weight loss plan.





Studies have shown that inactivity is a major cause of weight gain and obesity.

Exercise can help prevent excess weight gain or help maintain weight loss.

When you engage in physical activity, you burn calories. The more intense the activity, the more calories you burn.

3. Exercise helps build your muscles and bones

According to healthline.com, exercise plays a vital role in building and maintaining strong muscles and bones.

Activities like weightlifting can stimulate muscle building when paired with adequate protein intake.

Exercise also helps build bone density while one is young and helps prevent osteoporosis (the abnormal loss of bone tissue resulting in fragile, porous bones attributable to a lack of calcium) later in life.

4. Exercise helps improve your brain health and memory

According to healthline.com, exercise can improve brain function and protect memory and thinking skills.

It helps in increasing your heart rate which promotes the flow of blood and oxygen to your brain. It can also stimulate the production of hormones that enhance the growth of brain cells.

In addition, the ability of exercise to prevent chronic diseases can translate into benefits for your brain, since its function can be affected by these health conditions.

5. Exercise is a great way of having fun

Exercising doesn’t just help keep you fit and healthy, it is also a great way for you to have fun.

Exercising gives you the opportunity to unwind and relax from stress and it refreshes you in no small way. Engaging in exercises with friends is truly enjoyable as you are all able to catch up and reconnect.

So, if you want to have fun while still keeping fit, I suggest you sign up with a gym where you are able to have fun with others, or better still you can come up with a weekly exercise plan for you and your friends.

As a bonus, exercise helps promote better sleep, increases your energy level, help you maintain healthy skin, reduces pain and promotes a better sex life.

Make exercises a part of your daily routine and guarantee yourself a healthy life.

