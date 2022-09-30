FRSC dispatches investigators to Kogi, Kebbi accidents scenes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has dispatched a team of investigators to Ankpa in Kogi and Argugun in Kebbi to find the remote causes of the accidents.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Bisi Kazeem.

He said the acting corps marshal, Dauda Biu, decried the high rate of accidents leading to incessant loss of lives and property.

”The corps marshal noted that the casualty figures of crashes in Ankpa, Kogi and Argugun in Kebbi recently indicated that something drastic must be done to reduce road mishaps in the country.

”In Ankpa, first information report indicated that eight people died on the spot while two people were rescued alive,” he said.

A Carina E car, carrying jerrycans of PMS had a head-on collision with a Bullion van, as a result, bursting into flames and consumed three other cars in Kebbi state.

A total of five vehicles and one motorcycle were burnt to ashes.

Biu attributed the probable causes of the crashes in both states to speeding and loss of control.

According to him, senseless killings and unwanted deaths must stop.

“This is so because, despite all entreaties, advocacy, enlightenment and education plus consultations with the different transport unions, more fatal crashes are happening, ” he said.

Biu, however, commiserated with the families of victims of the unfortunate tanker fire in both states respectively.

He assured that the corps would continue to do its best to reduce road traffic crashes across the country.

