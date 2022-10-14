Flood in Imo: SDP assembly candidate donates relief items to victims

The House of Assembly candidate for Ohaji/ Egbema State Constituency in the 2023 election under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Hon. Onyiriuka Stanley has donated relief items to flood disaster victims at Opuoma, Abacheke, Etekuru and other Egbema communities in the council area.

The candidate made the donation Friday when he visited the flood-ravaged areas to sympathize with the victims.

Onyiriuka who expressed sadness given the ugly development appealed to them to bear their losses while hoping on God for providence.

Onyiriuka passionately engaged Mr Erickson Ijeoma, a former Youth Leader and Mr Marshall Ndukwe while he reassured the flood victims to push on with their lives.

He called on the government, relevant agencies, stakeholders, and oil companies, among others to urgently intervene and provide adequate aid, succour and measure to mitigate the suffering of the affected communities.

He said: “The Imo State Government, NEMA including oil companies operating at Ohaji/Egbema should act very fast to save the affected communities from hunger and starvation because the flood had displaced them from their homes as well as devastated their farmlands”.

He raised the alarm that some of the affected persons including children are yet to be evacuated to safer ground, while he reminded the government and NEMA of the need to fumigate the ravaged communities when the water rescinds.

The picture shows flood areas in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, of Imo State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE