Things are getting better under Tinubu – Portable

Nigerian controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable has expressed his support for President Bola Tinubu, praising his leadership style and claiming that Nigeria is making progress under his administration.

In a video obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, Portable described Tinubu as a man of action who works quietly without responding to public insults.

Portable said, “Since when dem don born me, Wey Nigeria don dey, e go better, e go better, na Tinubu tenure Nigeria better, na Tinubu make Nigeria better, Tinubu best president.”

He emphasised that Tinubu’s time is the best, stating, “Tinubu’s time is the best. Don’t let anyone deceive you. Tinubu is doing what he promised. Go and check. Things are getting better. We are behind Tinubu 100%.”

The singer also criticised those who insult Tinubu online, pointing out the irony that many of these critics will still benefit from his government.

“I see people dey insult Tinubu. My brother, dem go post Tinubu and still insult am. But Tinubu no dey talk — he dey work. Real work, not noise.”

Portable’s comments come after Tinubu announced a $1.1 billion loan from the African Development Bank to provide electricity for 5 million people by 2026.

This development is seen as part of the government’s efforts to improve the country’s infrastructure and address key challenges.