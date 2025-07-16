Lagos LG polls: LASIEC presents certificates of return to elected chairmen, others

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), on Wednesday, presented certificates of return to newly elected council chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors.

The chairmen-elect, including the chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Hon. Kolawole Jubril Emilagba and 56 others from the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), received were presented their certificates at an event held at the Commission’s Secretariat, Yaba, Lagos.

The presentation was sequel to the successful conduct of the local council elections held on Saturday, July 12, across the state.

According to the results released by LASIEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the 57 chairmanship seats and 375 out of 376 councillorship positions while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won only one.

In her remarks, Chairman of LASIEC, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd.), said with the presentation of certificates of return to the newly elected council chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors, the Commission affirmed the mandates given to them by the electorates.

She described the event as a hallmark of democratic culture, culminating in the actualisation of months of resilient strategic planning, civil participation, and institutional efforts.

She said, “I welcome all of you to this monumental ceremony that is the official presentation of certificates of return to the duly elected chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councillors in the just-concluded local government and local council development areas election.

“This event is more than a ceremony. It is a hallmark of democratic culture, culminating in the actualisation of months of strategic planning, civil participation, and institutional efforts.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all residents of Lagos State for their active participation and support in the process. The successful conduct of important democratic exercise would not have been possible without the collective efforts and cooperation of stakeholders who are the leaders of political thoughts, Inter-Party Advisory Council(IPAC), candidates, security agencies, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, youth organizations, market men and women, faith-based organizations, and persons living with disability, PWDs, the media, election observers, and our dear electorates.

“I also commend the dedication and the display of professionalism by our staff, as well as recruited and co-personnel, we had 45,000 of them across all the polling units.

“I appreciate their steadfastness and commitment despite the operational and logistics challenges experienced during the early hours of the exercise.

“I congratulate all the candidates who participated in the exercise and their supporters in the contest.

“This ceremony is a remarkable milestone that signifies the end of one electoral process and the beginning of another as the tenure of office of the incumbent Chairmen and Councillors ends on the 26th day of July 2025.

“With these certificates, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), officially affirms the mandate wholeheartedly given to you in trust by the people from various communities.

I commend our security agents, including the military, the DSS and the police. Their strategic deployment and very swift responses immensely helped in maintaining law and order throughout the electoral process.”

Addressing journalists after the collection of his certificate of return, Emilagba, a three-term vice chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government, reaffirmed his commitment to the growth and development of the district.

He commended residents in his council area for the mandate given to him, stressing that it won’t be taken for granted.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

