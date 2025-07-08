The renaming of Ibadan Polytechnic

In retrospect, it was the Military Head of State who initiated the renaming of tertiary institutions in Nigeria after notable heroes. This trend was observed in some institutions in the northern part of the country, such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and Usmanu Danfodiyo University.

In 1988, following the demise of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the University of Ife was renamed Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) by General Ibrahim Babangida, the then Military Head of State. This renaming has endured due to the emotional attachment and deep sense of reverence considered by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Sijuade Okunade Olubuse.

However, a similar attempt to rename the University of Lagos after Chief MKO Abiola was met with strong opposition from the institution’s alumni during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Despite Abiola’s untimely demise during the military regime in 1998, the renaming did not materialize. Nevertheless, the Lagos State College of Education at Ijanikin was successfully renamed Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education during a military governorship in Lagos.

President Jonathan later successfully renamed the Ogun State Polytechnic as Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), while the University of Lagos declined a similar offer.

If the Polytechnic of Ibadan cannot be upgraded to award degrees like its contemporaries, it should not lose its established values and reputation as a reputable institution. Renaming the institution might raise concerns among employers about the certificates of previous alumni.

I urge His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to reconsider renaming the prestigious Polytechnic of Ibadan after any notable heroes. Instead, the public road along Poly Road could be renamed Olunloyo Road or a notable estate in Ibadan metropolis.

Michael Oladimeji, Ibadan.