Velox launches eco-friendly resort estate allocation in Port Harcourt

In a momentous event held on Saturday, July 28, Velox Real Estate officially allocated plots for its iconic eco resort estate, The Retreat.

This is the first of its kind in South-South Nigeria.

This grand milestone comes just months after the groundbreaking announcement by visionary developer Akorvueze Nwakanma, who had unveiled plans to build Rivers State’s first world-class eco-friendly resort estate. It is a bold step towards reimagining urban development in the Niger Delta.

The allocation ceremony marks not just the handover of land but the actualisation of a revolutionary concept: a serene fusion of hospitality and residential living. In the words of the CEO, Akorvueze Nwakanma, “We’re not just doing real estate the conventional way. We’re building a lifestyle,a home away from home. A destination where every day feels like a vacation.”

Nestled in the heart of Port Harcourt, The Retreat is designed to offer a luxurious escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It gives families and professionals a place to unwind, connect with nature, and live in peace without ever leaving home. The estate’s core philosophy centres around creating a sanctuary that blends the warmth of hospitality with the comfort of premium residential living.

Boasting an artificial lake, golf course, greenhouse farms, farm-to-table restaurants, and world-class commercial and recreational zones, The Retreat isn’t just a place to live. It’s a place to thrive. With zero-carbon green zones, energy-efficient technologies, and nature-integrated architecture, the estate continues to set a new standard in eco-conscious living.

Saturday’s successful allocation brought together stakeholders, investors, and future residents, all drawn by the promise of a lifestyle that transcends traditional boundaries.

As Velox opens this next chapter, The Retreat stands not only as a development project but as a movement. It is a destination that reshapes the real estate narrative in Nigeria.

