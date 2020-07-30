The new change in National Assembly

Opinions
By By Adesoro Austen
NDDC probe, NASS, bill, National Assembly

POOR leadership is one of the key issues posing a huge challenge to accelerated sustainable development in Nigeria. This point is germane in the sense that, since the country’s independence on October 1st 1960, visionary, examplary and focused  leaders and leadership have been in short supply. The resultant effect is a precarious situation where a chunk of our leaders, out of lack of required leadership skills, prowess or acumen have simply failed to deliver proactively and progressively, in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. Flowing from the above, the country isthe worst for it, as stagnation and retardation have made sustainable development a mirage; international best practices are not being brought to bear in several of the nation’s aspirations to meet up with pragmatic Millennium Development Goals. That was the reason there were wild jubilations in many quarters, when the name of Architect Amos Olatunde Ojo was the number one, in a list of appointments of high level management staff, recently announced for the National Assembly.

Because Amos Olatunde Ojo, an architect, is an established hater of interlocking goals that would not generate desired results, he has risen to be one of the promising leaders amongst the few, who are currently manning the sensitive leadership plane in Nigeria’s nascent democratic space today. It is not out of place to state that, in spite of the determined efforts of some interested parties, who had wanted to stop Architect Ojo at all cost, from getting the position of the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), having looked into the books properly, seeing that he is a man of high level professional calling, character and ideas, went ahead to chose him. In choosing Olatunde Ojo, the Executive Chairman of National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Ahmed Kadi Amshi and his team have indeed succeeded in sending a strong signal that the current Acting Clerk is a towering personalization of inherent and acquired leadership; a man of service and modesty.

This point must be mentioned here: the manner in which his rivals waged a relentless battle to smear and paint him black before his emergence as the number one chief on the bureacratic setting in the National Assembly, shows that he is a dogged and resilient fighter. In Ilobu Secondary Commercial School Ilobu, Osun State, Amos as a young man had fixed his eyes on a definite goal of making his life a success by resorting to the only route available to the path of extraordinary leaders. From 1978 to 1993, he had positioned himself via hardwork, deliberate studies, austere disposition to come top as the best graduating student. For the Acting Clerk, a spirit of enterprise has been an inherent quality and this was manifested when he found himself at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where he aquitted himself excellently with a degree in architecture between 1985 and 1990.

Because Ojo had long cherished the principle of hard work and elastic commitments to studies in his primary school days, it was not difficult for him to continue his education, at the same Obafemi Awolowo University; and he succesfully earned his Master’s degree in architecture in 1992. With an inquisitive and audacious mind, the young architect pursued his architectural ambition.The ardour of Ojo’s commitment was phenomenal and his output prodigious as can be seen in the design and supervision of the following projects;  UBA PLC Building, Ilesa, Osun State; Niger Insurance Headquarters Building, Lagos (12 floor skyscrapers); Ogun State Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State to mention just a few. His proficiency in his chosen career has led to the design, supervision and construction of some landmark projects within the National Assembly Complex, in Abuja, such as the National Assembly Office Complex, phase 3 part 1 and 2.

As an architect,  Ojo has displayed a healthy grasp of detail, insight and astute orientation. The calm intelligence, inner resources of character and boundless energy aided his meteoric rise to the position of Permanent Secretary, Department of Procurement, Estate and Works, before his classic elevation into the highest ladder of his career. From what we have seen about his professional antecedence and prowess, this man is laced with great vision; his nature has always been to think deeply about questions and to proffer solutions. It is clear that he has had great opportunities and aquitted himself with dexterity before he became an employee of the National Assembly. Therefore, the National Assembly’s bureacratic network today is lucky to have such an uncommon leader, who is endowed with a rare leadership qualities of steadfastness, sacrifice and ingenuity. The entire community of the National Assembly will soon see that the new clerk is committed to the satisfaction of their pragmatic needs and aspirations, and the advancement of mutual understanding and peace in the nation’s highest legislative body.

As a demonstration of his unique greatness and outstanding achievements as an Architect, he has made history, as the first ever Ilobu indigene, to attain the position of Permanent Secretary at the federal level in Nigeria. No doubt, Ojo’s clerkship of the National Assembly will take the cause of the National Assembly to the zenith of peace, progress and stability.

  • Adesoro is a journalist and legislative scholar

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday raised the alarm over lethal clauses in Article 8(1) of the commercial loan agreement signed between Nigeria and Export-Import Bank of China, which allegedly waives “the sovereignty of  Nigeria”  in the $400 million loans for the Nigeria National Information and… Read Full Story
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has again warned against the casual use of hydroxychloroquine as the cure for COVID-19. In a series of tweets on its official handle, @NCDCgov, the centre maintained that the use of hydroxychloroquine in Nigeria was limited to clinical trials… Read Full Story
JUSTICE Suleman Belgore of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday issued a warrant of immediate arrest against the immediate past clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori. The judge issued the warrant of arrest following an ex parte application filed by the EFCC… Read Full Story
The Federal Government has declared Thursday 30 and Friday 31 July, as public holidays to mark 2020 year’s Eid-el-Kabir. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, through a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior… Read Full Story
The Ondo State governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has named Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running … Read Full Story
Osun State government, on Tuesday, announced that it has cancelled Eid prayers for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration. In a release signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the government stated that; “having appraised how the state is currently faring with respect to the global… Read Full Story
The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Tuesday, struck out the appeal brought before it by former Senator Dino Melaye challenging the judgment of the Kogi State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi as the Senator representing  Kogi West Senatorial… Read Full Story
What happens is this-Nigerian kind of politics is one that is created. You know there are different motives for different things. It is election time now and I begin to brag my own truth or story about politics, about who I am and who I am not. Today, in Edo, this is what is on ground – Edo is dearly a PDP state… Read Full Story
I am a very local person and it is a deliberate choice. I was born in Benin; I went to primary school in Benin; I went to secondary school in Benin; I went to the university in Benin. Unfortunately, there was no Law school in Benin. If not I would have preferred done law school in Benin. That’s when I had to come to Lagos,… Read Full Story
TODAY, it is common, especially on social media, to see people calling themselves advocates and jumping on diverse causes without adequate information or knowledge about the subject of the cause especially when it comes to gender issues like rape, gender equality, harassment, intimate relationships and boss-employee… Read Full Story
LAST weekend, bandits alleged to be Fulani herdsmen struck in the southern part of Kaduna State, cutting down scores of people. Like many other Nigerians, popular Nigerian musician, Joel Amadi, lost loved ones: his father and uncle were among the scores killed. Since January, the killings in Southern Kaduna… Read Full Story
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, vowed that his administration places a high premium on compliance to due process, probity and accountability in the management of… Read Full Story
Data analysis from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has shown that the volume of natural gas produced from the nation’s deepwater oil fields has hit its lowest level in… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Opinions

Planning safer cities for girls and young people

Opinions

Ekiti’s quest for sustainable development

Opinions

Of Niger Delta leaders, corruption and youths

Opinions

Building sustainability, resilience in off-grid energy sector

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More