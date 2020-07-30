Planning safer cities for girls and young people

THE Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted cities and residents of almost all communities globally. With the government’s attention now turning to rebuilding the economy and cities, it is an opportunity to address the growing violence and threats of violence against children and young people particularly girls and young women in the public spaces. In recent times, some countries have reported anincrease in fatalities arising from rape and other sexual violence in cities’ public spaces. According to UNICEF, more than one third of the global population are children and more than one billion children live in urban area. One in four children lives in cities and 60 percent of the natural growth in developing countries. It isestimated approximately 1.5 billion girlswill be living in urban areas by 2030. It is observed that many safer cities initiatives are inclined to focus on adult women or girls in domestic sphere. Yet, the increasing sexual harassment, exploitation and insecurity experienced by girls and young womenin urban public spaces necessitate the need to think critically about the situation and the way forward. Public spaces range in form from informal streets and sidewalk to parks, squares and plazas.

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, aswell as the New Urban Agenda, emphasize inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainablecities.The Sustainable Development Goals are interconnected therefore the successful realisation of one SDG will involve tackling issues associated with another. The provision of universal access to safe, inclusive and accessible, green and public spaces, in particular for children will invariably promote the attainments of other SDGs, particularly relating to education and social and economic development. However, multiple-built environment factors affecting the physical and social characteristics of the publicspacesuch as poor design and infrastructure, streetlights, state of sidewalks, poor maintenance of public spaces, dark/abandoned buildings or areas, areas of visual or hearing isolation among others contribute to the sexual violence and exploitation encountered by girls and young women.

The consequences of unsafe urban public spaces are severe. It has the potential to deny girls and young women their fundamental rights including the rights to life, movement, education, work and the city as well as limitsthe ability of girls and young women to benefit from the opportunities cities offer.Another implication of unsafe urban public spaces is fewer social freedoms for girls and women, thus constraining them from building social networks to cope with risk, stress and shock.Thesocial and economic benefits ofsecure, safe, accessible, connected, healthy and climate resilient urban public spaces are significant particularly to sustainable development and economic growth of cities.

It is paramount to recognise that the provision of secured and safe urban public spaces cannot be provided by a single sector or strategy. Rather, it is essential to demand more profound participatory and multisectoral approaches that offer practical and innovative solutions. Severalnon-governmental organisations in collaboration with communities and other stakeholders have been actively involved in mitigating and advocacy through various initiatives for almost a decade. However, the relegation of urban planning to the backseat in the discourse have undermined the collective efforts of these groups.Whereas the absence of girls and young women or their representation in urban planning and design decisions have led to assumptionsaround their needs and the creation of disproportionate burdens for girls and young women, thus exacerbating their feeling of insecurity and inconvenienced within the built environment.Given that these harassments and exploitation occur in a spatial setting the critical role of urban planning in mitigation and rebuilding safe urban spaces cannot be overemphasised, if we are serious about addressing the insecurity and sexual violence that is crippling girls and young women in the cities and urban areas.

The concept of participatory, integrated and sustainable human settlement including safe and secured urban public space requires the involvement of allrelevant stakeholders, sectors and abilities in urban planning and design decision-making. The description of roles and responsibilities of sectors and stakeholders coupled with realistic goals and recognition of the influences of each stakeholder in a way that promotes common interest is fundamental to successful participatory and inclusive urban settlements. The diagram created by UNICEF summarises the practical interconnective nature of sectors and stakeholders whilst highlighting their roles and responsibilities. In this decade of action, it is time to actively create a safe and secured urban space for girls and young people by recognising the role of urban planning in building safe inclusive cities and maximising the opportunities, skills and expertise provided by participatory and inclusive urban planning. In leaving no one behind, participatory urban planning can ensure the full representation and participation of underrepresented groups and collectively promote safe urban public spaces through innovative design solutions.

Taiwo writes in from the United Kingdom